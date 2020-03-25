Toronto’s Inside Out LGBTQ film festival postponed to October

Open this photo in gallery Inside Out, which is billed as Canada's largest LGBTQ film festival, has been postponed until October. Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Inside Out, which is billed as Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has been postponed until October.

Organizers say the Toronto event originally scheduled for May will now go ahead from Oct. 1-11 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

All purchased tickets and packages will remain valid for the new October dates.

Organizers say some festival initiatives will still take place online during the original festival dates of May 21-31.

They include Inside Out’s LGBTQ international feature film financing forum and the annual short film pitch competition.

Online audiences will also see the launch of the content platform for youth, and a sneak peek of the festival’s 30th anniversary archival exhibit.

A statement promises an “epic celebration” of the LGBTQ communities’ accomplishments, onscreen and off.