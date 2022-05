Swedish film director Ruben Ostlund, centre, poses onstage with his trophy surrounded by South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho, left, and French actor and Cannes jury president Vincent Lindon after he won the Palme d'Or for the film 'Triangle of Sadness' during the festival's closing ceremony on May 28, 2022.CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s class warfare comedy “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, giving Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time.

Ostlund had already won Cannes’ top honor for his film “The Square” in 2017. “Triangle of Sadness,” which features Woody Harrelson as a Marxist yacht captain and a climactic scene of rampant vomiting, pushes the satire even further.

“We wanted after the screening (for people) to go out together and have something to talk about,” said Ostlund . “All of us agree that the unique thing with cinema is that we’re watching together. So we have to save something to talk about but we should also have fun and be entertained.”

The jury’s second prize, the grand prix, was shared between Lukas Dhont’s tender boyhood drama “Close” and director Claire Denis’s film “Stars at Noon.”

Korean star Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, “Holy Spider” wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”

The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The jury prize was split between friendship tale “The Eight Mountains,” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe.

“I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who used six donkeys while making the film.

Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi poses with her trophy during a photocall after she won the Best Actress Prize for her part in 'Holy Spider' during the closing ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 28, 2022.LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.

This year’s award for best first film, the Camera d’Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Saturday’s closing ceremony brought to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year’s festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the top prize at Cannes, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes – “Elvis,”“Top Gun: Maverick,”“Three Thousand Years of Longing” – played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes’ glamour after the pandemic scaled down the festival for the last two years.