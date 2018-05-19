Twenty-five years on, Hot Shots! Part Deux shows Hollywood is past the point of parody

Open this photo in gallery Lloyd Bridges stars in Hot Shots! Part Deux, a film built out of the classic Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker format, which is essentially to make sure every shot has a joke somewhere, on the assumption that some of them have to be funny to someone. Everett Collection/Canadian Press

“Will this genre ever run out of steam?” Roger Ebert asks in what is pretty close to a glowing review of Hot Shots! Part Deux, Jim Abrahams’s 1993 parody of, most approximately, Rambo III. “As long as the Hollywood assembly lines keep groaning,” he answers himself, “there will probably be a function for these corrective measures.”

Being a film critic involves a lot corrective re-evaluation, but it still feels safe to say that America’s reviewer was never more bitterly, horribly, unquestionably wrong than he was when casually speculating on the future of deadpan kitchen-sink spoof movies. Hollywood has spent the intervening 25 years putting the Fordian factory production model to shame, but the pure movie parody – with essentially no redeeming virtue beyond being stupidly funny and, I guess, pointing out how generally ridiculous film and film-culture convention is – is nowhere to be found.

If anything, Hollywood has done all it could to kill the genre outright. Since at least the turn of the millennium, almost the only spoofs to get green-lit were dirt-cheap, bargain-bin affairs, comedies so beholden to assembly-line efficiency they could not even really muster jokes so much as parade the most fleeting, knee-jerk pop-cultural references across the screen, hoping that seeing these things within the context of a (genre) movie would be incongruous enough to get a stimulus-response laugh. (You might now recognize this as the dominant humour model of the internet, which at least has the excuse of not paying most of its writers.) Since then, few others have even bothered to try.

Story continues below advertisement

You can trace this downward slide to irrelevance and oblivion back to Hot Shots! Part Deux, which besides celebrating its quarter-century anniversary this month is also the last exit sign of what would seem to be the golden age of spoof: the ZAZ era. Starting with Kentucky Fried Movie in 1977, and reaching the heights of Airplane! and Police Squad!, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker bestrode the earth as veritable gods, albeit ones whose powers topped out at jokes where the punchline is taking a phrase too literally. The second Hot Shots! is not the last movie any of them made, nor is it even technically the last funny one – BASEketball is fine, Rat Race is old-fashioned but probably underrated – but it is the last genuinely funny spoof any of them had a hand in, which basically makes it their Guernica.

Based specifically on Rambo III while generally poking at 1980s-excess action flicks and Vietnam War movies throughout, Hot Shots! Part Deux is the story of Topper Harley (Charlie Sheen), an ex-military man sent into the jungles of Iraq to rescue a group of American hostages, dealing with stone-faced ex-lovers and a lisping Saddam Hussein along the way. That “jungles of Iraq” thing is some indication of what you are in for: The movie is built out of the classic ZAZ format, which is essentially just to make sure every single shot of the film has a joke somewhere, on the assumption that some of them have to be funny to someone.

By necessity, those that aren’t pure slapstick are delivered utterly straight, not because they aren’t self-evidently proud of how gloriously dumb these jokes are – another ZAZ tic is a blatantly transparent setup that then pays off precisely the way it has to – but because winking or goosing them would get in the way of the next one.

So you get pure jokes, such as when Topper tells a woman he wants to meet her parents and pet her dog, and she replies, “My parents are dead, Topper. My dog ate them.” You get jokes that are very particularly about the structure of movies, such as when Topper asks who a pair of people are, and gets told, “She’s CIA. He’s an extra.” You get groaner dad jokes, as when Topper starts reading Great Expectations on the plane he’s about to parachute out of, and one of his fellow soldiers asks if it’s any good: “It’s not what I hoped for.” And you get knowing nods to Hollywood culture, such as when an Apocalypse Now parody scene accidentally bumps into Martin Sheen re-enacting the real thing – and then father and son compliment each other on their turns in Wall Street.

It’s this last type of joke that points toward parody’s gradual demise. Although reference to grounded touchpoints always factored into ZAZ movies – think the Hare Krishnas who gave at the office in Airplane! – these references gradually moved from pokes at the mundane stuff movies always leave out to increasingly hammy swipes at Stuff Everybody Jokes About. Hot Shots! Part Deux also features a gratuitous shot (literally) at the Energizer Bunny, which was not even fresh then, a desperately-seeking-zeitgeist sore thumb that draws a direct line to the Movie parodies.

It’s a horrible shame, because if any version of Hollywood could use a corrective, surely it’s the one that has reduced itself entirely to factory product.