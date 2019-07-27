Van Damme’s Cyborg is my greatest summer-movie memory, for all the wrong reasons

In 1989, Jean-Claude Van Damme was a big deal. Why? No one knows for sure. He was blandly handsome, beat people up and had once done the splits between two chairs. There’s always a place for those sorts of people.
Cyborg was van Damme’s first concept film, and not a good one.
But it was the right sort of movie to see on a Tuesday night at Toronto’s Eaton Centre. That was the real action. The Cineplex Odeon at the Eaton Centre in the 1980s was an underground dance party-cum-gladiator school. The place was a windowless rabbit’s warren of hallways. There were a million teenagers in there at all times, most of them gone feral.
It was the first place in the city that I can remember using police officers as security. Not to direct traffic. To prevent the place from going full Lord of the Flies.
Ergo, it was a proper Van Damme crowd. I don’t remember much about Cyborg. I vaguely recall it being something like Escape From New York, only stupid.
What I remember was the Screamer.
The 9 p.m. screening was packed and raucous. But the Screamer stood out. He first kicked up a fuss during an early scene involving prison guards. That was very triggering for him.
“SCREWS!” he shrieked, “SCREEEEWWWSSS!”
Which would have been okay if he’d done it once or twice. But he began repeating the word over and over at impossible volume. He was sitting two or three rows in front of us, chanting his jailhouse mantra.
The Eaton Centre had an anything-goes policy, but this was a bit much. Finally, some anonymous hero asked him to stop and did so rather impolitely.
The Screamer popped up out of his seat and began spinning in place. He may have been the most muscular person I’d ever seen in real life – as large across as he was tall, and not an ounce of fat on him. He’d clearly come by his screw hatred honestly. It’s possible he’d been enjoying the professional company of screws just the day before.
“WHO SAID THAT?” the Screamer screamed. (I’m omitting all the swear words because there’s only so much space in the newspaper.)
The hero who’d told the Screamer to shut up was sitting two or three rows directly behind us. He stood up, Spartacus-style, and said, “Me.”
This man was also cartoonishly enormous. Both these guys were north of 300 pounds and built for combat.
This was Batman before anybody had thought to make it. The room got very quiet. Nobody was watching Cyborg any more.
They sat there jawing at each other for a minute or so. It seemed it might not amount to anything but posturing. But then the Screamer used a word you can never use, even in the most impolite company. This word is an automatic fight starter.
So the hero rushed him.
He didn’t run out into the aisle, which would have been the smart play. He began climbing over chairs. Chairs which had people in them.
The Screamer began his approach in the same fashion. Now it was a full panic. Everyone was screaming as they tried to flee the path of these two approaching monsters.
They met while straddling our row of chairs. One of my friends got trapped underneath the two of them as they beat the bejesus out of one another. Their respective girlfriends had run out into the aisle and were also clobbering each other.
I recall that Jean-Claude was simultaneously kicking the tar out of someone up on screen while these four were down on the floor doing likewise, but that may be wishful remembering.
The cops appeared in short order. They pulled up when they got a good look at these two Godzillas. The first few waited for a few more cops to show up. And the new arrivals waited for a few more.
Eventually, the brawl was stopped. All four combatants were dragged out. This was obviously wrong. One guy had started it; the other was only defending his honour.
People booed, but the Eaton Centre code was that you don’t get involved.
A few minutes later, the hero and his girlfriend were escorted back in by a policeman. There was a spontaneous burst of wild applause. It crescendoed forever. The hero seemed genuinely taken aback. He bowed bashfully. His girlfriend curtsied.
How often does one get to see justice truly done? And at the movies? Are you kidding me? The moment was bizarrely sweet and affirming. It takes one murderous thug to bring a twisted village together.
That is why Jean-Claude van Damme’s Cyborg is, for me, the greatest summer movie ever.
Except for the “movie” part.
