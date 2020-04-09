Watching Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show in an era where moviegoing might just be dead and buried

What first struck me about the setting of The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich’s classic 1971 movie about social decay in a rural Texas town, was how much it resembles my Toronto neighbourhood right now. In both places, storefronts are vacant, cars pull slow U-turns on mostly empty streets, and the wind pushes around facefuls of omnipresent dust.
The fictional burg of Anarene hasn’t been desolated by a pandemic, like Toronto has, but rather through a combination of class hierarchy, postwar ennui, the perpetual loneliness of the Great Plains, and TV. Emptiness in The Last Picture Show is not a temporary public-health measure, but the kind you don’t come back from. Still, this sad, stylized, black-and-white film from Hollywood’s second Golden Age has an eerie resonance in a time of self-isolation and social distance.
In particular, the story of small-town loneliness may be instructive, or haunting, as we think about how to reanimate our civil society whenever this moment ends.
At the outset of the film, the social life of Anarene revolves around a weathered man in a sheepskin coat, known as Sam The Lion. He owns the diner, the pool hall, and the movie theatre, and presides over them with a kind of gruff paternalism, keeping old Miss Mosey on at the concession stand, teasing Genevieve the waitress about her chicken-fried steak, and barring a group of teenage bullies from shooting pool.
The boys are blacklisted after copping to a particularly cruel and revolting stunt, though one basically in keeping with the sexual adventuring that keeps locals busy when they aren’t at Sam’s establishments. The web of affairs that gives a deformed shape to the characters’ lives seems to connect nobody, really, leaving each one more alone than before.
Only Sam appears to be above the fray. He knows the history of the place, its meagre fishing holes, even its botany – and takes care of Billy, a “simple” boy who doesn’t speak, and futilely sweeps the town’s permanently dusty main street.
One weekend, two high school seniors named Duane and Sonny go on a road trip to Mexico. Sam, lamenting that he’s too old to join, gives them a little extra spending money. When the boys return, miserable and hungover, they learn that Sam has died of a stroke.
Anarene falls to pieces without its human town square. The entropy and meaninglessness of its social life accelerates; the plaintive voice of Hank Williams grows more salient in the soundtrack. A joyless nighttime sexual conquest mars the pool hall. Duane’s girlfriend, Jacy, retreats into the private worlds of TV-watching and country club social climbing. Most importantly, the movie theatre closes. Its last screening is of a classic Howard Hawks Western, Red River, that depicts a world of high frontier drama far removed from the dreariness of 1950s Anarene. “Won’t be much to do in town when the picture show close,” Duane says matter-of-factly, on his way out of the theatre.
Bogdanovich was a romantic about movies. He was famous for watching hundreds a year, and worked as a film critic before becoming an influential figure in the auteur-driven New Hollywood of the early ’70s. In The Last Picture Show, Bogdanovich sees everything else in American life tending toward loneliness and isolation: the cars that young men obsess over; the narcotic pull of television; the snobbery of the nouveau riche; the foreign wars that take young men away for good. It’s only in the gathering places, the pool hall and diner and above all the movie theatre, that people can be together simply and share a few moments of easy human warmth.
What would Bogdanovich make of the way I watched his masterpiece? (He’s still alive, and recently directed a documentary about Buster Keaton.) In his youth, the only way to watch films was in a theatre, with an audience. But there are no movie theatres now. My friends and I watched Picture Show online, in collective self-isolation, half of us in New York and half in Toronto, all in separate apartments. We pressed play at the same time, after a countdown on Facebook messenger. Two members of the group were at the tail end of likely COVID-19 infections that had left one asymptomatic but the other quite sick. It was a picture show, pandemic-style.
It went okay. Our group chat records that my friend Noah watched the first minute or so with the sound off while insisting to his girlfriend, Alissa, that it was on. We bantered on our phones. Sample: “the coughing is triggering;” “that was bleak;” “I like the scene when Sonny drove to the edge of town and looked back at it on the horizon and it was just like a handful of lights.”
It would have been nice to share popcorn and a walk home through fresh air, where we could complain about the old people talking in the row behind us and make jokes about Randy Quaid’s creepy Lester character, face to face. But going to the movies was one of the first casualties of social distancing rules; it may be one of the most enduring. Watching fictional double-daters in the Anarene cinema, I recoiled at how close they were sitting; it will be a while before going to the movies feels normal or safe, even though I’m already pining for the Varsity, the Revue and the Paradise.
One day we will have to go back, though. There’s already a thick journalistic literature asking if this world of Zoom hangouts and Netflix Party could become permanent, once the crisis has passed. Toronto and New York are not at risk of turning into a mere handful of lights on the horizon, not even during the pandemic – but businesses will fail because of this, and our gathering places will diminish: pool halls, diners, and, yes, movie theatres.
If we abet this change longer than public health requires and continue curling into our private worlds, we risk losing something precious – something The Last Picture Show had already begun to eulogize.
The Last Picture Show is available to stream now on The Criterion Channel
