Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Palm Trees and Power Lines (on-demand, including Apple TV and Google Play)

Director Jamie Dack's Palm Trees and Power Lines.Momentum Pictures

I’ve been very patiently waiting more than an entire year after this film’s Sundance 2022 premiere to talk about director Jamie Dack’s coming-of-age drama, and I shall be patient no longer. A tremendously confident and nervy story about a lonely teenage girl (Lily McInerny) who encounters a smooth-talking predator (Jonathan Tucker) twice her age, Dack’s film refuses to offer tidy answers, pushing what might be a moralistic story into uncomfortable places that feel genuine and boundary-challenging. All this, plus a standout supporting performance from Gretchen Mol as a mother who should, but refuses to, know better.

Women Talking (on-demand, including Apple TV and Google Play)

Director Sarah Polley’s Women Talking.Michael Gibson/Orion - United Artists Releasing

Just in time for pre-Oscars viewing prep, Sarah Polley’s acclaimed drama arrives for home viewing, nearly two long months after it first made its way into cinemas (a theatrical-to-home-entertainment window that feels almost quaintly slow compared with today’s rush-to-streaming standards). Sweeping yet intimate, Polley’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’s novel about a group of women trying to decide whether to leave or stay within an isolated, abusive religious colony is a devastating wonder of a film. Stacked with rich, thoughtful performances from Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Sheila McCarthy, Women Talking cements Polley’s standing as an essential artist.

Geographies of Solitude (CBC Gem)

Geographies of Solitude, directed by Jacquelyn Mills.Hot Docs via The Canadian Press

Far off the coast of Nova Scotia sits Sable Island, the site of shipwrecks, the subject of a Stompin’ Tom Connors song, and the focus of a handful of old documentaries. And now the thin stretch of land is the star of a beguiling new Canadian film that focuses on Zoe Lucas, a self-taught environmentalist, naturalist and archivist who arrived on Sable Island four decades ago and never looked back. By the time that director Jacquelyn Mills’s poetic film comes to an end, you might want to follow Lucas’s lead, too, and stay forever. It is a small wonder that the film somehow failed to nab a 2023 Canadian Screen Award for best documentary (though it did get nominated for best cinematography in a documentary, which is a step in the right direction).

No Bears (digital TIFF Lightbox)

Jafar Panahi’s No Bears.Janus/Sideshow

As stirring as This Is Not a Film and Taxi are, Jafar Panahi’s new film No Bears continues the Iranian filmmaker’s remarkable run, with a conceit that serves as a bitter punchline to his recent incarceration. The film opens on the lively streets of Turkey, where two lovers are planning an escape to France thanks to a pair of fake passports. But something about the scene feels off – it is too polished and artificial for a typical Panahi movie. Which is when No Bears pulls out the first of its many metaphorical rugs from under its audience’s feet, revealing that the moment is actually a scene from the film-within-a-film that Panahi (again playing himself) is directing remotely from a tiny village near the Iran-Turkey border.

Why did Panahi decide to direct from this remote, dusty village – where the internet connection is shaky and the locals are suspicious – instead of from the comfort of his home in Tehran? What thrill or promise lies for Panahi just beyond the village’s outskirts, where smugglers regularly sneak into Turkey with ease? And what does his film crew make of Panahi’s decision to make a movie so explicitly about the act of border-crossing? These are the questions that No Bears wrestles with for the duration of its quietly entrancing runtime.

EO (Criterion Channel)

EO, director Jerzy Skolimowski’s donkey-centric sleeper hit.Courtesy of VKPR

Blessed be the year of the donkey. A few months after The Banshees of Inisherin introduced audiences to the charms of Jenny the donkey, here is Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s donkey-centric sleeper hit, which is up for the best international feature Academy Award next weekend. As The Globe’s contributing film critic C.J. Prince wrote late last year, EO is a staggering piece of bravura filmmaking, following one lonely circus animal on a strange odyssey, first moving from one owner to another before running off on his own, where he crosses paths with a variety of people who either want to help or harm him.