Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

What to watch in 2023: The best movies (so far)

Martin Scorsese’s epic will eventually stream on Apple TV+, but this week it’s hitting the on-demand market as producers try to maximize its revenue streams after an all-things-considered successful theatrical run. Partly a continuation of the career-long conversation that the director has been having with moviegoers about the evil that men do, and partly a new dialogue he felt he needed to have with himself about just how the American West was won, Killers of the Flower Moon is required viewing.

The Delinquents (MUBI)

A heist movie in which the central theft is treated like an afterthought, the new Argentine comedy The Delinquents focuses on two employees of a Buenos Aires bank. Moran (Daniel Elias) is a bland, single clerk whose life is a series of humdrum routines. But he has a plan to steal $650,000 – not a huge amount, just double what he would have made if he worked at the branch until retirement. Even more pragmatic: Moran turns himself in after the robbery, calculating that 3½ years behind bars is an easier sentence to endure than two more decades punching the clock. Over the course of three hour-long parts in which the narrative’s timeline overlaps and doubles back, The Delinquents delivers a wry drama about people who think they have figured out an escape from quotidian life only to have their assumptions and hopes tested.

Time magazine got it right, people: Taylor Swift was the person of the year, an inescapable presence who dominated the cultural landscape. Including the multiplex, where her concert film rattled the walls with the singalong shrieks of countless Swifties. And now, for those who missed The Eras Tour doc when it was in theatres – or for those planning sleepovers who want to sing it to the rooftops all over again – it’s available to watch at home. And this time with three bonus songs: Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.

Now that the dust has settled on Sofia Coppola’s tender and heartbreaking drama Priscilla, why not go back and revisit its narrative and stylistic counterpoint: Baz Luhrmann’s dizzying Elvis, which makes its way to Netflix this week. Hopscotching years in often a single beat, the screenplay by Luhrmann and his co-writers Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce pieces together a dizzying puzzle of a musical genius, consummate showman and, ultimately, financial naïf that is both provocative and respectful. This is not your Elvis or my Elvis and certainly not Coppola’s Elvis – it is Elvis in Baz-derland.

Beau Is Afraid is not a movie for everyone – actually, it is a movie for very few. But if you just happen to be part of that teeny-tiny target audience, then take a bold leap and explore director Ari Aster’s horror-comedy, which is finally available to stream. How best to describe this story of an emotionally stunted man (Joaquin Phoenix) who makes an epic trek to attend the funeral of his domineering mother (Patti LuPone)? Imagine the decades-spanning ambition of Synecdoche, New York spiked with the sour grit of Taxi Driver.