Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

What to watch: Our favourite movies of the last 12 months

Society of the Snow (Netflix, starting Jan. 4)

If you absolutely had to tell a new version of the 1972 Andes flight disaster – in which a team of Uruguayan rugby players managed to survive 72 days of extreme hardship after their plane crashed into a mountain, a story already dramatized several times over, including Frank Marshall’s 1993 film Alive – then you could do a lot worse than hire Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona for the job. Already familiar with the survival genre thanks to his work on 2012′s The Impossible – which followed a family facing the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami – Bayona treats this well-chronicled story with the appropriate mix of dread and hope.

Held together by inventive narration and a handful of sturdy Spanish-language performances, Society of the Snow can sometimes lag – especially its mid-section, when matters atop the mountain seem the most dire – but the moments that do work will leave a pit in your stomach and a chill on your bones. This includes the crash itself, a harrowing few minutes of horror that underline Bayona’s disaster-aesthetic bona fides. And once the scandalous cannibalism angle comes into play – handled as delicately as possible – the film adds a more philosophical, even spiritual, layer to its desperate drama.

Foe (Prime Video, starting Jan. 5)

If I were in charge of MGM/Amazon’s marketing department, then I would give my underlings a serious talking to as to how they’ve mishandled the release of this sci-fi head-trip adapted from Canadian Iain Reid’s bestselling novel. Given only the briefest of theatrical releases this past fall and, as far as I can tell, zero resources when it comes to awards campaigns, director Garth Davis’s intense, sweltering drama about a husband and wife facing an uncertain future in an era where robotic clones are the norm deserves at least someone’s attention now that it’s available to stream. It is erotic, twisty and anchored by two searing lead performances from Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan. Read review

Going In (on-demand, including Apple TV)

If your postholiday funk has you craving some comfort food from the past, then what about a movie that feels like it’s been pulled from the past? With its synth-heavy score, boxy fashion and gritty Toronto cityscapes devoid of skyscrapers, the Canadian buddy-cop movie Going In feels like a tax-shelter flick from the 1980s that was accidentally unearthed today. Yet the film directed, written and starring first-time filmmaker Evan Rissi is in fact a brand-new comedy-thriller following a university professor (Rissi) teaming up with his estranged BFF (Ira Goldman) to take down a drug kingpin. Think of John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China filtered through the sugary haze of a Saturday morning cartoon airing on CHCH.

Despite all early signs to the contrary, 2023 turned out to be an exceptional year for animated films. Between The Boy and the Heron, Robot Dreams, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Elemental (hey, I’m a fan, even if many aren’t), and this Spidey sequel, some of the most inventive cinema on offer was being filtered through the guise of so-called children’s films. Adventurous and at times so overwhelming in its ambitions that it bordered on the best kind of exhaustion, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Spider-Man epic fulfilled the promise of every Marvel adventure and then some. Read review.

If you’d like to start your year off on the most right-footed and tender of paths, then queue up Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s 2021 drama that remains one of the most affecting Canadian films in recent memory. Adapting Catherine Hernandez’s novel with authenticity and sincerity, Nakhai and Williamson deliver a work that accomplishes something that should be simple but rarely: It will transform the way that you see the world around you. Read review.