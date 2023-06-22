Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

What to watch in 2023: The best movies (so far)

Living (Hoopla)

Bill Nighy might not have won the best actor Oscar this year for his work in Living, but that doesn’t make his performance any less tremendous (also: was anyone going to have a real chance against Brendan Fraser for The Whale?). As prolific as he is dashing, Nighy has never quite been afforded as large a role and as towering a challenge as the one he is offered in this remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic Ikiru (To Live). Just as Kurosawa’s character study followed a terminally ill Tokyo bureaucrat determined to leave a lasting legacy before he died, director Oliver Hermanus’s remake follows Nighy’s Mr. Williams, a widowed London bureaucrat who becomes a changed man after learning he is not long for this world. Playing the character with a subtle kind of poetic spareness, Nighy offers up a performance that you want to embrace with open arms. Initially a cog in a starchy system designed for oppression and conformity, Mr. Williams slowly and carefully breaks out of his invisible chains to embrace the world around him that he has for so long ignored.

Beau Is Afraid (on-demand, including Apple TV and Google Play)

Beau Is Afraid is not a movie for everyone – actually, it is a movie for very, very, very few. But if you just happen to be part of that teeny-tiny target audience – and missed it during its theatrical run – then you can take a bold leap and explore director Ari Aster’s horror-comedy in the comfort of your own home. This might make it that much easier to walk away from the film, but patience is rewarded. So, if you dare, plunge yourself into this waking nightmare about an emotionally stunted man (played by Joaquin Phoenix) who makes an epic trek across a surreal U.S. to attend the funeral of his domineering mother (Patti LuPone). If you can imagine the decades-spanning ambition of Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York, with the sour grit of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver – sprinkled with the theatre-kid fairy dust of an off-off-way-off-Broadway production of Into the Woods – then you are close to the look, feel and highly acquired taste of Aster’s epic. Read review.

Dune (Netflix)

Now that Dune: Part Two is officially on its way to theatres this fall, I can drop my reservations about Denis Villeneuve’s on-a-wish-and-a-prayer production tactics, and simply luxuriate in the first film’s mammoth outré-ness, even if it is on my screen at home and not, say, on IMAX forever. More than any other film this year, Dune proves the majestic and bonkers power of big-picture thinking, delivering images and emotions that swell and enchant. Thank goodness we’ll be able to see how it ends, too. Read review.

The Prestige (Crave with Starz)

In this house, any new Christopher Nolan film is an event to be celebrated and respected. But before the director drops Oppenheimer on audiences everywhere, now is as good a time as any to revisit Nolan’s quietest masterpiece, the duelling magicians thriller The Prestige from 2006. Hugh Jackman has never been so devilishly entertaining, Christian Bale is reliably irascible, and hey, it’s David Bowie playing Nikola Tesla! This is a movie that has everything – including possibly the best ending of any Nolan production.

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

I admit – reality television has no real place in my screen life. I’ll happily sew my eyes shut to the delights of Love Is Blind, and I think I’d rather drown than discover just what kind of sexy salvation is offered on Love Island. But I caught myself very slightly enjoying snippets of this new Netflix series when someone in my household – whose identity shall remain anonymous – started bingeing it the other week. Following the work of Aleeza Ben Shalom, matchmaker extraordinaire, the series is all sorts of silly ridiculousness, including dating scenarios that can’t help but feel manufactured. But the specific cultural angle offered just a shtickle of intrigue. Oy, what have I become?