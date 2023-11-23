Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Swan Song (CBC Gem)

The latest instalment in the CBC’s experiment in turning feature films into limited series after BlackBerry and Bones of Crows, Chelsea McMullan and Sean O’Neill’s riveting new ballet documentary Swan Song arrives on streamer Gem this weekend in four episodes, expanded (but not ballooned) from the theatrical cut that played select theatres this fall. Tracing the National Ballet’s production of Swan Lake over the course of several sweaty months, director McMullan and writer/producer O’Neill focus as much on the anxious young dancers at the core of the production as they do on National Ballet icon Karen Kain, whose career started with and now ends with the world’s most beloved, and challenging, ballet.

With incredible behind-the-scenes access – aided by some ingeniously placed cameras and mics, the crew filming five days a week for 10 hours a day – the Swan Song filmmakers jeté past tired hallmarks of the documentary form to deliver a vivid, propulsive, empathetic and engaged portrait of the artistic process. This is no vanity project, either, something that might feel commissioned by the National Ballet itself as a parting gift to Kain: There are as many difficult, even wince-inducing, moments captured here as there are triumphs. By the time that opening night arrives in Episode 4, you might never view a live performance of dance (or anything) the same way again.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Until Netflix can deliver a second season of its South Korean hit about a society in which the wealthy get their kicks from watching the desperate poor debase themselves for cold hard cash, the streamer has taken a novel approach by making a reality TV show in which we can watch desperate people debase themselves for cold hard cash. Sight unseen, Squid Game: The Challenge might boast a worthwhile tongue-in-cheek approach, but on its surface the whole experiment seems both evil-genius slick and mouth-agape preposterous. Judge for yourself when the series becomes available this weekend. Just don’t forget to bring your own dalgona cookies.

Mission Kandahar (Prime Video)

Gerard Butler reteams with director Ric Roman Waugh – the Martin Scorsese to Butler’s De Niro, having now collaborated with the actor on three films – in Mission Kandahar (which Prime Video has simply titled Kandahar). Butler plays Tom, an MI6 operative on loan to the CIA who is coaxed into taking one last job along the Iran-Afghanistan border. Naturally, the dangerous mission quickly goes sideways, and Tom must make his way to a British military base in Kandahar before he’s hunted down by a motley collection of enemies, including the Islamic State, the Taliban, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and one particularly slick operative from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

It is basically Butler versus a United Nations’ worth of bad hombres, though the villains here are given just a shade more depth than the usual foreign caricatures that the star must fend off. Let’s be serious for a moment: This is not a film that will surprise or enthrall. But it does deliver on its many B-movie promises. The movies need Gerard Butler like popcorn needs a layer of artificial butter. It’s not good for us, but we don’t – and shouldn’t – care.

No Hard Feelings (Crave)

Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a scene from "No Hard Feelings."Macall Polay/The Associated Press

Designed as a throwback to a simpler time when R-rated comedies didn’t need Deadpool to draw in crowds, No Hard Feelings tries so hard to shock – to score that collective audience gasp – that it ends up clutching its own pearls. But maybe after failing to cause a stampede to theatres this past summer, the Jennifer Lawrence-led movie will find a more receptive audience at home now that’s available to stream on Crave. At least Lawrence fares well, playing a commitment-phobe named Maggie who is hired by the parents of a hopeless nerd (Andrew Barth Feldman) to help him lose his virginity before he heads to college. The actor is fiercely game and wildly committed to the bit, despite being saddled with a role that feels like it was written as fan-fiction for Amy Schumer 15 years ago.

The Creator (on-demand, including Apple TV, Google Play, Cineplex Store)

The Creator takes place in a world much like our own, albeit with crucial advances in technology arriving earlier than in our history. By the 1960s in director Gareth Edwards’s world, robots have already become domesticated servants. Soon enough, artificial intelligence has enabled machines to advance by leaps and bounds, to the point that AI apparently decided it can do better than humanity, nuking Los Angeles to a crisp, Skynet-style. By the year 2065, the United States has banned AI and is committed to hunting the machines down across the world, including the republic of New Asia, where bots are welcomed with open organic-flesh arms.

So, yes, this “original” tale is really a collection of bits and pieces from the Terminator movies, Blade Runner, Children of Men, Akira, Apocalypse Now (Robopocalypse Now?), and a whole lotta Spielberg (from E.T. to A.I.). But the homages that Edwards and his co-writer Chris Weitz make are honest, and instead of stealing the best ideas of other films, The Creator uses them as the source code to create a next-generation story that is pure foot-on-the-gas entertainment that was sadly overlooked during its theatrical run this past fall.