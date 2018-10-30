When it comes to storytelling, LeVar Burton is over the rainbow

“Let’s take a deep breath” is how LeVar Burton begins LeVar Burton Reads, a popular podcast dedicated to short stories. Burton, known from Star Trek: The Next Generation, the landmark miniseries Roots and the PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, believes in the big inhale. “I think any opportunity to take a deep breath is an opportunity well spent,” the 61-year-old says. “I know I need to take more deep breaths in my life. “

On Friday, the oxygenated actor brings his podcast to the Hot Docs Podcast Festival for a live reading of author Austin Clarke’s Four Stations in his Circle. Before setting out for a short tour, Burton spoke with The Globe and Mail from his home in Los Angeles.

Say a person doesn’t know LeVar Burton from Richard Burton. Why should they go see your live podcast show?

I would assume that anybody in that situation would be interested purely because they love to be read to, or they love storytelling, or they have an appreciation for the short story as an art form. There are plenty of reasons that have nothing to do with needing to know who I am or what I’ve done in the past.

Reading Rainbow ran from 1983 to 2006. How do your fans from that series see you know? As a former teacher? An uncle? An old babysitter?

You’re probably better off asking them. But I think there’s a comfort and a comfortability that exists between that generation and myself. Certainly a familiarity, if not comfortability. Because I’m a part of their childhood, I occupy a special place in their lives. They’re at an age now where they can appreciate nostalgia. And for a lot of them it wasn’t only from Reading Rainbow, it was also from Star Trek: The Next Generation. And then you throw Roots in there, and there’s a cultural touchstone in my career as well. But it’s not easily defined, I suppose. It’s pretty amorphous. That’s what I am, an amorphous blob.

Amorphous or not, how does it feel to be a part of someone’s nostalgia?

I don’t think about it all that often. When I do, like right now, thanks to you, I’ll feel old. But I guess I’m okay with it. There’s nothing I can do about it, you know? Given an opportunity, I would not go back and rewrite my life so as to produce a different outcome. I’m fine with how people see me.

What is it about short stories that appeal to you?

I’m a big fan, going back to being a kid and reading Ring Lardner and O. Henry. I’ve always felt there’s a particular mastery involved in being a writer who can deliver a compelling character or characters in an interesting situation in 35 pages or less. And, oftentimes, having a twist at the ending.

You’re a fan of the late science-fiction writer Gardner Dozois. Given your love of sci fi, getting the role of Lieutenant-Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation must have meant more to you than just a landing a great acting gig.

Way more, yeah. It’s difficult to express how important the original Star Trek was to me as a kid. I’m a firm believer that, absent one’s own reflection in popular culture, it’s really difficult to grow up with a healthy self-image. So, Star Trek was one of the reliable places where I could see people who looked like me on TV. And with Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura, her presence was not token. She was part of the bridge crew. She was part of the command structure. [Star Trek creator] Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future was one that represented people like me.

Roddenberry envisioned a postracial society. And I think, with the election of President Obama, it seemed we were getting somewhere along those lines. What happened?

You want me to explain the current state of cultural affairs in North America? Oh my god, I’m woefully ill-equipped. I do agree with you, though. It does seem we are emerging from a period where we had a different idea of ourselves in Canada and the United States, in terms of race relations. And now what’s happening today seems quite contrary to that. But asking me to explain that is like asking me to explain warp technology.

That was actually going to be my next question.

Ask and answered, in that case. [Laughs.] Ask and answered.

