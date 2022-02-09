Most of this year's Oscar nominees are available to stream from home, while others could make for a good reason to get to the movie theatres.Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

With almost an entire two months ahead until the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, there’s plenty of time to catch up on some of the critically acclaimed films of the year. The list of nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and most are available to stream from home (with Netflix and Disney+ dominating nominations), while others could make for a good reason to get to the big screens and enjoy with long-overdue movie theatre popcorn.

Which Oscar-nominated movies can I watch in Canada, and where?

In-theatres

West Side Story — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada)

— Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada) Licorice Pizza — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox)

— Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox) Drive My Car — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox)

— Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox) Worst Person in the World — Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox starting Feb. 11)

— Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox starting Feb. 11) Nightmare Alley — Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design (in select theatres across Canada)

This combination of photos shows promotional art for the Best Picture Oscar nominees: top row from left, Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune; bottom row from left, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.Focus Features/Apple TV+, Netflix, Janus Films & Sideshow, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Films via AP

Netflix

Disney+

This combination of photos shows the Best Actor Oscar nominees: from left, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick ... Boom!, Will Smith in King Richard, and Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.Amazon/Netflix/Netflix/Warner Bros./A24 via AP

Crave

Free Guy — Best Visual Effects

Amazon Prime Video

Being The Ricardos — Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)

— Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons) Coming 2 America — Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Apple TV+

CODA — Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

— Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) The Tragedy of Macbeth — Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

NYTimes.com

The Queen of Basketball — Best Documentary Short Subject

This combination of photos shows the Best Actress Oscar nominees: from left, Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.Searchlight/Netflix/Sony Pictures Classics/Amazon/Neon via AP

Video on Demand: available through a multitude of VOD providers including Amazon, Apple TV, Cineplex Store, Rogers on Demand, and others.

Spencer — Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart) ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox, Apple)

— Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart) ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox, Apple) Writing with Fire — Best Documentary Feature ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox)

— Best Documentary Feature ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox) Belfast — Best Picture, Directing, Music, and three more nominations ($24.99 on Amazon, Apple)

— Best Picture, Directing, Music, and three more nominations ($24.99 on Amazon, Apple) Dune — Best Picture, Costume Design, Cinematography, and seven more nominations ($5.99 on Amazon, Apple)

— Best Picture, Costume Design, Cinematography, and seven more nominations ($5.99 on Amazon, Apple) King Richard — Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), and five more nominations ($24.99 on Amazon, Apple)

Not currently available in Canada:

Ascension — Best Documentary Feature

The 2022 Academy Awards will air live March 27 at 8 p.m. on CTV/ABC.

