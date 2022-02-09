With almost an entire two months ahead until the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, there’s plenty of time to catch up on some of the critically acclaimed films of the year. The list of nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and most are available to stream from home (with Netflix and Disney+ dominating nominations), while others could make for a good reason to get to the big screens and enjoy with long-overdue movie theatre popcorn.
Which Oscar-nominated movies can I watch in Canada, and where?
In-theatres
- West Side Story — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada)
- Licorice Pizza — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox)
- Drive My Car — Best Picture (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox)
- Worst Person in the World — Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay (in select theatres across Canada, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox starting Feb. 11)
- Nightmare Alley — Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design (in select theatres across Canada)
Netflix
- The Power of The Dog — Best Picture, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), and 10 more nominations.
- Don’t Look Up — Best Picture, Original Score, Original screenplay, Film Editing
- Audible — Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Hand of God — Best International Feature Film
- Lead Me Home — Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Lost Daughter — Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay
- Mitchells vs. the Machines — Best Animated Feature Film
- Robin Robin — Best Animated Short Film
- Three Songs for Benazir — Best Documentary Short Subject
- Tick, Tick … Boom! — Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing
Disney+
- Coming soon: West Side Story — Streaming March 2
- Summer of Soul — Best Documentary Feature
- Cruella — Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design
- Encanto — Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas)
- Luca — Best Animated Feature Film
- Raya and the Last Dragon — Best Animated Feature Film
- Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings — Best Visual Effects
Crave
- Free Guy — Best Visual Effects
Amazon Prime Video
- Being The Ricardos — Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)
- Coming 2 America — Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Apple TV+
- CODA — Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth — Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography
- The Queen of Basketball — Best Documentary Short Subject
Video on Demand: available through a multitude of VOD providers including Amazon, Apple TV, Cineplex Store, Rogers on Demand, and others.
- Spencer — Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart) ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox, Apple)
- Writing with Fire — Best Documentary Feature ($6.99 on TIFF Digital Lightbox)
- Belfast — Best Picture, Directing, Music, and three more nominations ($24.99 on Amazon, Apple)
- Dune — Best Picture, Costume Design, Cinematography, and seven more nominations ($5.99 on Amazon, Apple)
- King Richard — Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), and five more nominations ($24.99 on Amazon, Apple)
Not currently available in Canada:
- Ascension — Best Documentary Feature
The 2022 Academy Awards will air live March 27 at 8 p.m. on CTV/ABC.
