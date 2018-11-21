Willem Dafoe on the ‘great joy’ of playing Vincent Van Gogh

Open this photo in gallery American actor Willem Dafoe plays Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's new movie, At Eternity's Gate. VALERIE MACON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

In his new movie At Eternity’s Gate, visual artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel casts Willem Dafoe as Vincent van Gogh, passionately painting and fighting society during his troubled but highly productive months in the south of France in 1888-89. Dafoe, who has no formal training as a painter, did all his own painting in the film. The Globe and Mail’s Kate Taylor spoke with the actor about art and the fine line between genius and madness.

How did you prepare for the role of van Gogh?

I read his letters, not in an academic way but just to put me in the right direction. Our way of making the film was very organic, we had a very strong script but also often we would finish work early and then we’d invent things: the painting sequences, some of the nature sequences. All those connecting pieces, they are really at the heart of the film, and link the encounters with people outside himself.

Story continues below advertisement

You do the painting in the film?

We didn’t have a stunt painter and this movie is about painting. So clearly just from a practical standpoint I had to paint, because we were filming lots of coverage, long takes. So when I am painting, I am painting. It’s practical and it’s key to what he writes about in his letters, what his challenges were, what he is trying to express.

I have known Julian for many years. I had been in the studio with him before; he’s painted my portrait, but he started me out very simply, getting me familiar with the materials, how to hold a brush, how to mix paints, how to look at things. But the most important part was that he changed how I see.

There is a temptation when you look at something to try to account for it, to try to capture it, and there is something about looking beyond that or behind that. We’d be painting a cypress tree, and I’d rush to paint a good likeness of it and he’d say, “No, hold on, hold on. Look. See that dark spot, paint in all the dark spots. You see that yellow, paint in all the yellows.” He started to make me see things in terms of marks, marks in relationship to each other and colours in relationship to each other, which kind of explodes your way of looking at things.

Does van Gogh speak about that experience in his letters?

Yes, he talks about how he doesn’t invent things, he just paints what he sees. He sees the painting in nature and he just has to free it. He talks about how real painters don’t paint things as they are, they paint them as they feel them to be. He talks about a personal relationship to nature and through nature to God. That what’s haunted and inspired him throughout his painting career. All through the letters, he is struggling with reconciling everyday nature with the ecstasy of seeing the eternal.

You make the audience feel very sorry for him …

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He was in a tough spot; he was lonely. The movie starts with, “I just want to be one of them.” He was isolated. So many of Julian’s films have a very interesting dialogue setting up a personal portrait against society. Whether it’s Basquiat, this young African-American guy in the face of the art world and New York in the seventies and eighties, or Reinaldo Arenas, a gay Cuban poet [in Before Night Falls] or Mathieu Amalric playing a character who is trapped in his own body [in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.]

For van Gogh, was his problem actual mental illness or just the prejudice of the society around him?

He is struggling, definitely, but this is not a forensic biopic; this is not a trial. He does express a fear of these visions. He confesses to Gauguin that sometimes it’s so intense he passes out and it frightens him. He doesn’t know where this is going to take him. Clearly, people had a difficult time with him because he was socially awkward. He was freest when he was by himself in nature; he love to paint on-site. He struggled, but the degree, I don’t know.

He is so much the stereotype, genius is madness, madness is genius. As someone who cares about the art, I have always resisted that …

As do I, and I think the movie does. It doesn’t reinforce van Gogh as tortured-artist poster boy. I think it addresses itself much more to his joy: When he is out in that field, tasting the earth, looking at the sky, there’s great joy.

At Eternity’s Gate opens Nov. 23 in Toronto