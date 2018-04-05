With Final Portrait, Stanley Tucci returns to the director’s chair for the first time in a decade

Open this photo in gallery 'Directing a film requires every bit of you,' Stanley Tucci says. Parisa Taghizadeh/Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel

The American actor Stanley Tucci made an impressive writing and directing debut with the restaurant comedy Big Night back in 1996 and followed it up with several more, but he hasn’t directed a film in a decade. Now, he returns with the drama Final Portrait, about the modernist sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti. In 1964, on the day before writer James Lord (Armie Hammer) is due to return to New York, his friend Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) suggests he drop by his Paris studio for a few hours to sit for a quick portrait sketch. The painting session lasts 18 days.

How do you choose when to take on a directing project?

I hadn’t directed in about 10 years for personal reasons. My wife had passed away, which was a very difficult thing … to resettle your world with kids and everything. And directing a film requires every bit of you and takes a long time, so it was best for me to take some time off and just do movies. But I love directing and I want to do it more and more. I am interested in telling intimate stories like this – personalized, character-driven. And this is a story I had adapted a long time ago from a book, and once you write it, you can’t get it out of your head. You have the images so clear in your mind, you need to persevere and just get it done.

How did you discover the book, James Lord’s A Giacometti Portrait?

I found it when I was younger and I was reading a lot about art. My dad was an artist. After I graduated college I took some drawing classes and contemplated becoming an artist. I loved the book, a book about the creative process. I carried it around for a long time.

And in the book, Lord covered each day of the sitting?

Yes. The movie is pretty true to the structure of the book, to their conversations. You can’t do every single day – people would get up and flee the theatre – so you take aspects of every day or almost every day. If there’s a line where it says he would go out to a bar at night and go visit [his mistress] Caroline, you just take that little bit and turn it into an imaginary scene about what Giacometti did when he went out to bars, walking the streets, going to brothels, the fights with [his wife] Annette. You are extrapolating from things written about him, but a lot of it is also verbatim from the book, the dialogue.

After I saw the film, I read that it was shot in London, not Paris. I would never have known …

I’m so glad. Shooting in Paris is very expensive. It was CGI. Computer technology is becoming much less expensive; you can make any place look like any place without ever having to go there. We had a fellow from a special-effects company; he took about 300 photographs. You see Armie walking out of his apartment and you see the Seine, it’s really the Thames and beyond that was a very contemporary London. He took all these shots of Paris along the Seine and put them in. It’s incredible. People have no idea.

The whole film has a very limited palette. Are those colours inspired by Paris or by Giacometti?

Both. The colours of Giacometti were almost the absence of colour. You see photographs of him in his studio and the palette is incredibly muted; he dresses in greys and dark blues. There is no light in Giacometti’s paintings. The key thing was to be true to that.

You go out of the studio, that’s where we see colour. And when the women come in – Annette in her yellow dress. I wanted it to replicate the palette of the Chagall painting [newly installed at the time on the ceiling of the Paris Opera] that she wants to go see. She comes out in this beautiful, airy, diaphanous dress and it’s a stark contrast to the monastic quality of the studio. And the same with Caroline, she comes in wearing pink or light blue; she takes that lipstick and tries to put it on him.

And Giacometti refuses it …

He refuses it. All these elements are invading his monochrome world. You could have shot the film in black and white, but it wouldn’t have been as interesting.

How did you come to cast Armie Hammer as Lord? He’s a bit younger than Lord was at the time.

There were a couple of people attached at the beginning but the movie took so long to get done it was hard to keep people attached. So we were sort of stuck, and [casting director] Nina Gold said what about Armie Hammer? I said, “I love Armie Hammer.” He’s very funny, handsome. We spoke on the phone and Armie was really ready to do independent stuff. He said, “I love this and want to do it.”

And how did you direct Geoffrey Rush when it came to actually painting on the canvas?

It’s hard, because you really have to get those gestures down correctly, when you are looking at the subject and when you are looking at the canvas, how you hold the brush. You can tell when someone isn’t doing it right. We rehearsed and sometimes Geoffrey would just be looking at Armie and I would go, “Fine, but now you have to look at the painting. No one could go that long without looking at the painting!” and we would laugh about it. Eventually, it’s completely believable, the way he handles the brush, his eye movements.

In Big Night, it was cooking; here it’s painting: You show people creating things in minute detail. How do you keep an audience engaged in that?

One of the reasons I think Big Night was so successful was because it was so detail-oriented. The more detailed something is, the more universal it becomes. It’s one of the reasons Final Portrait takes place in a very specific period of time; it becomes his life in microcosm. Biopics, they end up not meaning as much as they should; they become event-oriented, there is so much exposition and you lose the detail.

It’s the same idea as an artist painting, he doesn’t give just a cursory look at his subject; he is really looking. In essence, the film has the story of the making of the film contained within it. You have to look closer and closer all the time, just like Giacometti is doing with his subject and just like Lord is doing with Giacometti. Both people are painting a portrait.

Final Portrait opens April 6 in Toronto and Vancouver.

This interview has been condensed and edited.