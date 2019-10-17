Zombieland’s Jesse Eisenberg is not remotely the Zuckerbergian jerk you might think he is

In 2002, Jesse Eisenberg was 19 and looked 12. Roger Dodger, his first film, was coming out and the actor met with me at the Johnny Rockets in Times Square for an interview. In that film, he played a naive young man opposite a morally corrupt mentor played by Campbell Scott, and that performance sent Eisenberg on his way to The Squid and the Whale, The Social Network and Zombieland, whose sequel opens this Friday. Today, Eisenberg is 36, has mounted a play with Vanessa Redgrave and oscillates between independent and commercial pictures. Through it all, he’s retained his sense of humour and even keel, even if Hollywood trappings cause him a bit of unease. The actor and I caught up before the opening of Zombieland: Double Tap.
It’s cool that you’ve stayed the same since we first met. I don’t even think you bought a new pair of shoes. You really are that sweet, bumbling guy you play in exactly half of your films. But I know being recognized isn’t easy.
It gets easier. I’ve gotten a little more used to it and strangers approaching me, 99.99 per cent of the time the interactions are nice, even interesting. I get to meet people I wouldn’t otherwise.
Right. But I saw you in Toronto get recognized and kind of duck from the fans, and then reconsider the interaction and go back and let them take a picture. Don’t lie. I saw that it took effort.
I only got into acting because I had problems in school and wanted another outlet. It could’ve been anything, but the thing I excelled in and struck me as interesting was doing theatre, it took my mind off of school.
So the public part of your personal journey...
It’s not entirely comfortable or natural, but I always remind myself of the article in the Onion about the guy from The Sopranos going into the pizzeria every day and getting a free slice, and remind myself that I’m lucky – I can get a free slice of pizza, and if I find myself getting irritated I remember: free pizza.
Why do you think Zombieland works?
They created these characters that you don’t see in these kinds of movies, the self-aware, un-heroic and upset sort of guy who struggles through social interactions even in the context of an apocalyptic world. And it’s funny, too.
Your movies flip between artsy and commercial. What do you use as a metric of success? I know you’re not chasing fame and fortune, but I’m sure it matters to you that people see your movies.
You always find the ideal experience in the most unlikely places. Earlier this year, I made The Art of Self-Defense and it was sometimes difficult to film, but creatively my ideal experience, in the sense of that the tone and the characters were aligned with my tastes. With a movie like Zombieland, where we have time to shoot and the other actors are wonderful and we’re all creatively on the same page, that’s also enjoyable, if exercising different muscles. But after Zombieland wrapped I spent six months alone writing a book for Audible, and it was enjoyable being alone every day. It’s an audio book, in that you’re listening to all the characters over the course of 30 years. It’s not exactly like a play. The characters aren’t speaking about themselves. It’s a book, but it’s read out loud. I’m excited and it’s fun to do, but I know I get to do these things because of the advantages of being in movies.
If your writing was terrible, they wouldn’t publish you in the New Yorker.
It’s true, but you never see an author show up in a movie. Michael Crichton isn’t making Zombieland, but I get to write a book. It’s a crazy advantage that way and I appreciate it.
Tell me one thing that will make me love Woody Harrelson even more than I already do.
The real truth about Woody is that he plays a lot of laid-back characters and has a reputation for certain things that make you think he’s not like the hardest working guy, but he’s the only person I know who shows up on set with alternative scenes written with 17 different ideas with how to play the scene and the irony is he plays these characters that are laid-back, but the perception people have of him is much different than how he really is.
The role you may be most closely identified with is that of Mark Zuckerberg. Do you need to distance yourself from that performance or was that bringing some part of you out in the open? What I’m saying is: How close is the real you to the jerk you played as Zuckerberg?
One of the joys of acting is that you rarely get to live out the bad parts of yourself or live out the parts that would talk back to people, be disrespectful, borderline arrogant, all of that stuff that I imagine all people want to do and you don’t do in civil discourse – it’s inappropriate. But, when you get to do a role where you’re asked to play those aspects of yourself, it’s exhilarating.
You may have done it a little too well.
Well, what happens is, after you play a role, I got asked to play it a few times right after that, but being arrogant in movies is a thrill. I don’t feel comfortable behaving that way in my personal life, but it’s fun to do in films.
If I had to put on a Jesse Eisenberg movie night, I’d play Adventureland, Zombieland and The Social Network. But are those movies also your favourites? Did you feel something special on set?
It’s hard to know when you’re knee-deep in something, whatever you’re doing you think it’s the greatest thing ever and you’re just focusing on the minutiae of the day. My judgment is so skewed and anyways, I don’t watch myself.
You never saw Adventureland?
I’ve watched some of some of those movies you mentioned, but I haven’t for a long time. I only see them as presentations of mistakes. I have a skewed filter. Like, you know how when you go on vacation and take 100 pictures and only like two or three? That’s how I feel. Like, the rest of the pictures, you’re mortified. I feel like I’m proud of 1 or 2 per cent of my movies. The rest just leave me mortified.
Be easy on yourself. When are you going to settle down and have kids?
I did! I have a child, he’s three. I married Anna, who you met.
Oh my God. I remember.
Yeah, our son is healthy and things, I think things are pretty good. You always have to be a little cautious, but I feel good. I really hope you like the new film.
This interview has been condensed and edited
Zombieland: Double Tap opens Oct. 18
