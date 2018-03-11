Canadian Screen Awards set to be handed out in Toronto

The Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating the best in homegrown film and TV, take place tonight in Toronto.

The films Ava, Never Steady, Never Still and Hochelaga, Land of Souls are the leading film nominees with eight nods apiece.

Hochelaga, Land of Souls was Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category at this year's Oscars but didn't make the short list.

Ava is about a Tehran teen who grapples with losing her eyesight, while Never Steady, Never Still is about a mother battling Parkinson's disease.

Maudie, starring Sally Hawkins as Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis and Ethan Hawke as her husband, has seven nominations.

Dozens of awards have already been handed out in galas this week, with winners including the TV shows Cardinal, Mary Kills People and Alias Grace.