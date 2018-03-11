 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canadian Screen Awards set to be handed out in Toronto

Canadian Screen Awards set to be handed out in Toronto

Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins star in Maudie. The movie is up for seven Canadian Screen Awards.

DUNCAN DEYOUNG

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating the best in homegrown film and TV, take place tonight in Toronto.

The films Ava, Never Steady, Never Still and Hochelaga, Land of Souls are the leading film nominees with eight nods apiece.

Hochelaga, Land of Souls was Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category at this year's Oscars but didn't make the short list.

Story continues below advertisement

Ava is about a Tehran teen who grapples with losing her eyesight, while Never Steady, Never Still is about a mother battling Parkinson's disease.

Maudie, starring Sally Hawkins as Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis and Ethan Hawke as her husband, has seven nominations.

Dozens of awards have already been handed out in galas this week, with winners including the TV shows Cardinal, Mary Kills People and Alias Grace.

As the Canadian Screen Award nominations were announced Tuesday, members of the film and TV industry weighed in on whether award shows could be a platform for change, in light of the #MeToo movement. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.