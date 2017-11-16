Review: Considering Love & Other Magic is probably too mischievous for its own good

- Title
- Considering Love & Other Magic
- Written by
- Dave Schultz
- Directed by
- Dave Schultz
- Starring
- Maddie Phillips, Ryan Grantham, Sheila McCarthy, Eric McCormack
- Genre
- Family
- Classification
- PG
- Country
- Canada
- Language
- English
With Considering Love & Other Magic, the Calgary writer-director Dave Schultz considers grief, fantasy and friendship – but did he consider tone?
Intended for teen audiences, a wobbly but charismatic story about getting over life's losses is incompatibly melodramatic and whimsical, carried by a score that is impish one moment and serious the next. This is Donnie Darko caught in a playful game of Clue.
Mind you, it's an imaginative and handsome-looking film, starring Maddie Phillips as a troubled young protagonist (Jesse) who can't get over the suicide of her younger brother. While her mother still dotes on the boy (washing his clothes and fixing his favourite supper), her father struggles to push his family past the awful event. A psychiatrist isn't really helping Jesse, but she's distracted from her anxiety when she begins tutoring a curious (possibly fictitious) boy frozen in the Eisenhower era.
Although the acting is solid all around, the elusive film is probably too mischievous for its own good.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨