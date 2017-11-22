Dan Gilroy’s new film Roman J. Israel, Esq. hinged completely on Denzel Washington

In the new legal drama Roman J. Israel, Esq., Denzel Washington plays an idiosyncratic lawyer fighting against a beleaguered Los Angeles court system. For director Dan Gilroy, Washington was the only actor he considered for the role.

The Globe and Mail spoke to the Nightcrawler filmmaker at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

From the beginning, you wanted Denzel Washington for the lead role in Roman J. Israel, Esq. Did you have any sort of prior relationship with him?

None whatsoever. I wrote the script and sent it to him out of the blue. We sat down and very quickly in the course of our first lunch, we committed to do it together.

Why was it so important to cast Washington?

He has this universal humanity to him, this indomitable spirit. That's why I wrote it for Denzel. He's a man of faith. He carries himself with dignity off the screen and on the screen.

Denzel is playing a guy who is utterly committed to something, and he was able to disappear into the part. The core of the character is someone who believes in something bigger than himself, and Denzel is like that, in every way. I couldn't see that in the landscape of actors in front of me. If I couldn't have gotten Denzel, I would have put the script away.

Is that hyperbole?

No. I really would have put the script away.

The film is contemporary, but the character seems frozen in another era. What year do you put Roman at?

It's probably '74. Denzel and I talked about that. The music the character listens to never goes past '78. Denzel has 26,000 songs on his iPod. It's eight years old, one of the old ones with a hard drive, and all he does when he isn't working is listen to music. So, we talked about the character's taste in music. "Is it '79? No, he's not into '79. Maybe 1978." I'd say he probably stopped in '77.

It extends past the character. A lot of your choices as a director seem pretty 1975 to me.

It does have that seventies vibe. That was the aesthetic we were going for, on a specific level.

The character at the beginning of the film, walking on a street with a crowd of people, right?

Exactly. We would do what we call surveillance shots. We would put a camera in a van or in an alleyway. And we would put Denzel out with hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people. He was not recognized.

You directed Jake Gyllenhaal in your debut feature, Nightcrawler. He lost 30 pounds for the role. Washington packed on the pounds for Roman J. Israel, Esq. How important is that physical transformation?

I think it's vital. In Jake's case, we had the image of a coyote – a lean, underfed creature. In every frame of the movie, Jake was hungry. And it came through. When he's sitting in the car with Riz Ahmed, you almost get the feeling he's going to lean across and eat him. With Denzel, the character is schlubby. The way he looks and the way he dresses, by today's standards, make him invisible. And that invisibility becomes part of the character. That his lack of success was self-imposed, and that money and appearance aren't important.

It's not a look we tend to see from Washington.

Well, gaining the weight was getting to the point of the character becoming socially awkward and invisible and forcing him to literally move awkwardly. I even think Denzel wore shoes that were too big for him.

Is the character autistic?

I believe we're all on the spectrum. I wrote the character as someone who is more socially awkward than normal. Denzel picked up on that and started researching Asperger's. The only result that came out of that is that Roman has trouble making eye contact. Also, he does not like to be touched.

The character reminded me of Michael Douglas's character inFalling Down. They both have a code and they're frustrated that the rest of the world doesn't live by it.

I would say that Falling Down parallels our film in the second half. In Falling Down, he's trying to get back to his kid and wife. It's symbolic. It's a struggle to get back to something. For Roman, he's a man of faith and belief. He loses that and spends the second half of the film trying to get back to that place.

The legal brief Roman files against himself. I'm not sure I fully understood it.

That's understandable. The brief against himself could absolutely be looked at as an act of a mad man. But as Roman says, "I've never been more clear."

So, which is it? Is he crazy or not?

Well, this is what I want people to wonder after watching the film. Who's right? Is he crazy, or is he actually transcendent? It's not clearly defined. It couldn't be.

This interview has been edited and condensed.