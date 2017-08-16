Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Daniel Craig, who previously complained he’d rather slash his wrists than play James Bond a fifth time, has finally confirmed he's returning as 007. (VICTOR CRUZ/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — The Associated Press

Daniel Craig has delayed the spectre of retirement as 007.

The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he’ll play James Bond in the franchise’s 25th film due out in November 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” Craig has played Bond four times – “Casino Royale,” ”Quantum Of Solace,“ ”Skyfall“ and ”Spectre.“ He had previously suggested he wasn’t at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would rather slash his wrists.

He told Colbert he “couldn’t be happier” to reprise the role.

