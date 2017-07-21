The composer Alex Somers wanted the score to the stunning documentary, Dawson City: Frozen Time, to sound the way the film looked. “The sound component,” he says, “was more important than the melodies or rhythmic choices I made.”

The look of the mostly silent and semi-experimental picture is poignantly haunting, as is Somers’s score. The soundtrack is never obtrusive but always noticeable – ambient, glassy funeral music to a story about a gold-rush boom-and-bust town that lived and died over and over again.

Opening Friday at Toronto’s Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, Dawson City: Frozen Time is a found-footage curiosity from the director Bill Morrison, a New Yorker known for his pairing of archival footage with contemporary music. It’s quite a piece of work, with the nut of it having to do with a stash of silent films from the 1910s and 1920s buried in a swimming pool in the centre of the sub-Arctic turn-of-the-century town and unearthed some 50 years later.

Using those water-damaged but still useable films, along with pristine photographs from the Klondike Gold Rush, newsreel footage and other films from the era, Morrison awakens an unintended time capsule to poetically tell Dawson City’s story – a kind of quaint tragedy.

The musician Somers, who has collaborated with the Icelandic art-rockers Sigur Ros and who contributed the music to 2016’s comic drama Captain Fantastic starring Viggo Mortenson, was drawn to the project by the degraded quality of the long-buried celluloid.

“I love the way old photographs look,” he says from Los Angeles. “I like the way old furniture looks and feels. There’s something about these things from another era – the whole spell of it.”

The process of scoring Dawson City: Frozen Time was a departure for Somers. Rather than write specifically to the picture on the screen, with short, specific cues, he composed as if he were making an album, with long impressionistic stretches of music. The film uses on-screen titles; the lack of spoken narration made it easier to match the moods of the music and images later.

“None of the normal rules applied,” he says. “Writing to the spirit of the film was liberating.”

The spirit of the film is one of pioneer-country high times and misfortune. We learn that the gold-rush town burned down nine times in its first nine years. We also learn that if mining was booming, so was the business of mining the miners, be it through casinos or other practices.

The rough-cut city of Dawson City had its movie theatres, too. The reason all those silent films were buried is two-fold. One, Dawson City was a dead-end on the circuit. The films were two or three years old by the time they reached the place, and it was too expensive to ship them back to the studios. And two, as the old nitrate stock was spontaneously flammable – as any fan of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds knows so well – it was hazardous to store. The decision was eventually made to use the canisters of more than 500 films as landfill.

Dawson City is poetically described in the documentary as a rip-roaring shack town that sprang up overnight, “where the only cheap thing was human life and where a lucky man could pluck of fortune out of the earth.”

The film found in the ground may or may not be a fortune, but it is gold in the right hands. Filmmaker Morrison mines artfully, with no small help from Somers and his affecting accompaniment.

“It’s a place that had its Las Vegas moment, with glitz and glamour,” Somers says. “But fires keep happening. And people were dying. It’s kind of a brutal story.”

