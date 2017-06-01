Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Adrian Titieni in Graduation.
Adrian Titieni in Graduation. (GAT)

  • Directed by Cristian Mungiu
  • Written by Cristian Mungiu
  • Starring Adrien Titieni and Maria-Victoria Dragus
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country Romania/France/Belgium
  • Language Romanian

In 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, his award-winning drama about a young woman trying to get an abortion in Ceausescu’s Romania, director Cristian Mungiu exposed the human failings of a communist society; in his latest feature, he moves to the present but is no less dastardly in his indictment as he ensnares his moral protagonist in ever-deepening compromises. Romeo is a disillusioned doctor determined that his daughter will win a scholarship to Cambridge and her ticket to a better life in Britain; when she is attacked in the street the day before her final exams, he engages in increasingly dubious bartering of favours to ensure her distracted performance won’t scupper her chances. The plot depends on an improbably interdependent set of acquaintances and events, but the cinematography, the dialogue and the performances, especially Adrian Titieni’s as an earnest and anxious Mr. Fix-It, are impressively naturalistic.

