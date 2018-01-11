 Skip to main content

Review: Aida’s Secrets tries to get to the root of a tangled family tree

The documentary Aida’s Secrets untangles how a Jewish family mysteriously scattered post-War.

Gayle MacDonald
2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Aida's Secrets
Written by
Halil Efrat and Alon Schwarz
Directed by
Alon Schwarz and Shaul Schwarz
Genre
Documentary
Country
Germany, Israel, Canada, USA
Language
English, Hebrew
Year
2017

Brothers Alon and Shaul Schwarz's documentary Aida's Secrets may have you postponing plans to poke into your family's genealogy.

The riddle begins in the postwar Bergen-Belsen camp for displaced Jews where Aida is married with two sons, Izak and Shepsyl. The eldest boy, Izak, was sent by Aida to Israel to live with a foster family. Shepsyl, who was born visually impaired, ends up living in Winnipeg with his father. Not until they're both in their late 60s do they realize they're siblings. After a tearful reunion, they begin a frustrating quest that leaves them with far more questions than answers. The reunited pair find another long-lost brother – among other unsettling things. As the secrets pile up, 89-year-old Aida remains tight-lipped, staring blankly when asked tough questions, like why she gave Shep away.

The debut doc is an ambitious attempt to get to the root of a tangled family tree, but the directors' close relationship to Izak (he's their uncle) means they sometimes pay so much attention to the genealogical minutiae that a viewer checks in and out to clear her head.

Aida's Secrets opens Jan. 12 in Toronto.

