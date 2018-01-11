Review: Aida’s Secrets tries to get to the root of a tangled family tree

- Title
- Aida's Secrets
- Written by
- Halil Efrat and Alon Schwarz
- Directed by
- Alon Schwarz and Shaul Schwarz
- Genre
- Documentary
- Country
- Germany, Israel, Canada, USA
- Language
- English, Hebrew
- Year
- 2017
Brothers Alon and Shaul Schwarz's documentary Aida's Secrets may have you postponing plans to poke into your family's genealogy.
The riddle begins in the postwar Bergen-Belsen camp for displaced Jews where Aida is married with two sons, Izak and Shepsyl. The eldest boy, Izak, was sent by Aida to Israel to live with a foster family. Shepsyl, who was born visually impaired, ends up living in Winnipeg with his father. Not until they're both in their late 60s do they realize they're siblings. After a tearful reunion, they begin a frustrating quest that leaves them with far more questions than answers. The reunited pair find another long-lost brother – among other unsettling things. As the secrets pile up, 89-year-old Aida remains tight-lipped, staring blankly when asked tough questions, like why she gave Shep away.
The debut doc is an ambitious attempt to get to the root of a tangled family tree, but the directors' close relationship to Izak (he's their uncle) means they sometimes pay so much attention to the genealogical minutiae that a viewer checks in and out to clear her head.
Aida's Secrets opens Jan. 12 in Toronto.