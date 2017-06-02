Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Harold and George crack up at the sight Captain Underpants in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (DreamWorks Animation)
Harold and George crack up at the sight Captain Underpants in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (DreamWorks Animation)

Review: Captain Underpants is a charming, absurd tale of friendship Add to ...

ANDREW PARKER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by David Soren
  • Written by Nicholas Stoller
  • Starring Featuring the voices of Thomas Middleditch, Kevin Hart and Jordan Peele
  • Classification PG
  • Genre animation
  • Year 2017
  • Country USA
  • Language English

A joyful ode to youthful creativity and puerile humour, the first (and probably not last) animated adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s long-running series of kiddie books strikes a nice balance between the witty and the lowbrow. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch voice inseparable, comic-loving, prank-playing grade schoolers who can hypnotize their apoplectic, fun-hating principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he’s a dynamic, pantless superhero. It’s a dream come true for the besties until the nefarious Professor Poopypants (a fully committed Nick Kroll) and his toady sidekick, Melvin (Jordan Peele, subversively voicing an entitled white nerd), hatch a plot to rid everyone at school of their sense of humour via an enormous robotic toilet. There are barely any girls in sight, and if you didn’t giggle at anything in that previous sentence, Captain Underpants holds limited appeal, but a sharp script from Nicholas Stoller, a screenwriter who knows a thing or two about bouncing between bawdy comedies and family fare, anchors this charming, ingenious and absurd tale of friendship.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

How 'Wonder Woman' breaks from superhero norms (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular