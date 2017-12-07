Review: Chavela is a tequila-sunrise love letter to an unknown icon

- Title
- Chavela
- Directed by
- Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi
- Starring
- Chavela Vargas, Pedro Almodóvar
- Genre
- Documentary
- Classification
- G
- Country
- U.S./Mexico,/Spain
- Language
- English/Spanish
- Year
- 2017
Her singing was pure pain, and it was no act. The late Chavela Vargas, a sad and fiery legend of Latin American song, is the subject of an adoring portrait as straightforward as its title, Chavela.
As a child in Costa Rica, she was seen as "different." Because of her boyish manner, her parents hid her from guests. Later they would divorce and abandon their child altogether. As a young adult, she took off for Mexico, her "paradise" and adopted homeland. She had an honest flair for ranchera – mournful, masculine Mexican music most of which she offered without changing the gender. In the man's world of Mexico, "she had to be the most macha of the machos," one of the film's interviewees explains.
That took the form of binge drinking and bedding politicians' wives. Artist Frida Kahlo and movie star Ava Gardner were in her circle. The story is simply told: the rise, fall and comeback of a lesbian trailblazer and soul-crushed singer. Chavela the person is more fascinating than Chavela the film – a tequila-sunrise love letter to an unknown icon.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨