Two months ago, Riz Ahmed graced the cover of Time magazine for the cover story tracking the 100 most influential figures in the world. That seems about right, as the British actor of Pakistani descent is one of the most exciting performers of his generation, thanks to a gut-punch lead role on HBO’s miniseries The Night Of and memorable appearances in everything from blockbusters (Rogue One, Jason Bourne) to acclaimed dramas (Nightcrawler) to prestige festival pics (Una). Hell, Ahmed is even making the oft-tricky actor-rapper hybrid career work, with a stellar guest verse on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton mixtape. Unfortunately, the actor’s latest project, the British crime thriller City of Tiny Lights, is destined to be excluded from any Ahmed highlights reel. A classic private-eye tale updated for a multicultural London, director Pete Travis’s noir is entirely watchable, but it’s only because of to Ahmed’s captivating presence. Whenever the attention shifts from its star, the film’s potential plummets, with Travis and screenwriter Patrick Neate getting entangled in all the genre’s expected clichés and stock characters. Barry HertzReport Typo/Error
Follow @hertzbarryon Twitter: