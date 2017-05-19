The Secret Garden meets Never Been Kissed. The YA adaptation about severe combined immunodeficiency you didn’t know you needed in your life. Love in the time of Snapchat. Choose your own tagline and go see the wildly cute Everything, Everything, directed by Canada’s greatest export, director Stella Meghie (Jean of the Joneses).

Based on the novel by Nicola Yoon and adapted for the screen by J. Mills Goodloe, Everything, Everything is a tale of young, interracial love between a housebound girl Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) who has an immunodeficiency disorder, and Olly (Nick Robinson), the smokin’ hot, moody boy next door. Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls) plays the overbearing, bordering-on-maniacal mother with aplomb.

Engrossing and not too sugar-sweet, Meghie’s movie is slightly paranoid, surprisingly fantastical and superb at translating the overwhelming stupor of first love with big, bold shots and a banging soundtrack.

Report Typo/Error