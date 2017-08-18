Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In This Corner of the World is animated feature set in Hiroshima during the Second World War.
Brad Wheeler

Special to The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Sunao Katabuchi
  • Written by Sunao Katabuchi
  • Classification PG
  • Genre animation
  • Year 2016
  • Country Japan
  • Language Japanese

From the casualties-of-war file comes a gorgeous-looking animated feature from the writer-director Sunao Katabuchi. In This Corner of the World, based on Fumiyo Kuono’s manga, tells the wartime story of young Suzu, an artistic soul and dedicated daydreamer living her picturesque life in a coastal town near Hiroshima. The elegant, condensed saga covers a dozen years, starting in 1933. You don’t need to be an Einstein to guess where the story is heading. An evocative, slow-blooming feature is a study on the flash horrors of war and the gradual death of dreams.

