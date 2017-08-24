The Space Between opens on a quiet country road, with a young woman taking short, jerky strides on roller skates to get to her destination: a solitary tree in the middle of a farmer’s field. She climbs up, loops a rope around a heavy branch and slips a noose around her neck.

Director-writer Amy Jo Johnson then cuts to a bedroom, where a gentle breeze lifts curtains, revealing husband Mitch (Michael Cram), wife Jackie (Sonya Salomaa) and a baby starting to fuss. Mitch gets up, gently picks the ginger-haired infant out of her crib and slips out of the room. Downstairs, he sits down with his cereal and opens a letter, marked “return to sender.” His face darkens. Tears well up and he knocks over the cereal bowl. The letter reveals that his wife – his high-school sweetheart and the only woman he’s ever been with – slept with a busboy at the Egg Hop diner where she was working last summer. Mitch’s miracle baby (they’d been struggling for years to conceive) is not his.

So the indie comedy begins, with Mitch getting in his little yellow Fiat to find the teenage baby daddy. Funded largely through Indiegogo (a digital crowd-funding platform that Johnson used to raise $100,000) and shot over 17 days in the countryside and towns around Guelph, Ont., The Space Between is a quirky little film that takes on heavy themes (infidelity, monogamy, infertility) in a lighthearted way.

Mitch is a sad-sack sort, a mechanic at a go-cart track with a low sperm count whose life was made eventful again by the birth of his baby girl. He goes in search of the man who impregnated his wife and discovers he’s a teenager attending a small-town university. When his car breaks down on a dirt road, he meets Emily (Julia Sarah Stone), the depressed woman in the tree, whose mom killed herself five years ago.

The two misfits – each dealt nasty blows – develop an instant rapport as fellow sufferers on the bumpy road of life.

The Space Between marks Johnson’s directorial debut. An actor best known as Kimberly Hart, the pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger of the 1990s, and later as a cop on the Canadian crime drama Flashpoint, she based the feature-length script on a short film she’d made a few years ago. It’s a story about friendship, betrayal and forgiveness. And the lessons we learn – or not – from the hard knocks tossed our way.

Along his journey, Mitch is followed by his wife, her best friend Amelia (played by Johnson) and a madcap gang of assorted family members (veterans Jayne Eastwood, Michael Ironside and Johnson’s former Flashpoint co-star David Paetkau) who are desperate to track down the cuckolded husband before he does something stupid. Some of the film’s funniest moments take place in the back of a white stretch limousine where Jackie’s mom (Eastwood) and Amelia’s dad (Ironside) hook up in a way-too-public way. There is also a stop at a small-town funeral home, where Mitch ditches his overalls for a dead man’s suit and a nightclub where Jackie’s mom is performing a burlesque act.

The acting of the largely seasoned cast often saves the film from slipping into the banal. Johnson uses too many cinematic clichés (toilet paper on the pubescent baby daddy’s shaving nicks; a pill-popping wife; and a randy mother-in-law) to prop up a script that desperately wants to be funny, but sometimes tries too hard. It’s a tender look at human foibles but so tidily contrived that the tension that comes with making tough choices – and having to live with the consequences – is stripped away.

