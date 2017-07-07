Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Director Joseph Clement’s debut film Integral Man functions as both an inspiring tour of Integral House and a moving profile of Jim Stewart. (COURTESY OF GAT)
Director Joseph Clement’s debut film Integral Man functions as both an inspiring tour of Integral House and a moving profile of Jim Stewart. (COURTESY OF GAT)

Review: Integral Man is a loving portrait of Jim Stewart and his home Add to ...

Dave McGinn

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Joseph Clement
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Integral House is an architectural marvel in Toronto built by Jim Stewart, a music lover who made a fortune writing calculus textbooks. Director Joseph Clement’s debut film functions as both an inspiring tour of the home and a moving profile of Stewart, who gave architects Brigitte Shim and Howard Sutcliffe only two conditions: that the house have curves and a performance space.

The home is stunning in every detail, from a staircase made of blue glass to a curved handrail wrapped in leather. Architects rave about the project, and friends sing Stewart’s praises, all while a meditative score lulls you into a trance. We see Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman performing in the house and the joy on Stewart’s face as he listens.

There isn’t a critical word voiced in the film – about the house or Stewart. But that’s fine. This isn’t meant to be a critique; it’s a loving portrait.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Dave McGinn on Twitter: @Dave_McGinn

Also on The Globe and Mail

Emotional Michael Buble calls his kids inspiring in awards speech (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular