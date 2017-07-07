Integral House is an architectural marvel in Toronto built by Jim Stewart, a music lover who made a fortune writing calculus textbooks. Director Joseph Clement’s debut film functions as both an inspiring tour of the home and a moving profile of Stewart, who gave architects Brigitte Shim and Howard Sutcliffe only two conditions: that the house have curves and a performance space.

The home is stunning in every detail, from a staircase made of blue glass to a curved handrail wrapped in leather. Architects rave about the project, and friends sing Stewart’s praises, all while a meditative score lulls you into a trance. We see Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman performing in the house and the joy on Stewart’s face as he listens.

There isn’t a critical word voiced in the film – about the house or Stewart. But that’s fine. This isn’t meant to be a critique; it’s a loving portrait.

