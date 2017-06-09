Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Joel Edgerton & Christopher Abbott. (Eric McNatt/Courtesy of A24)
Brad Wheeler

  • Directed by Trey Edward Shults
  • Written by Trey Edward Shults
  • Starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Riley Keough
  • Classification R
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods. From Krisha director Trey Edward Shults comes a different kind of family drama.

Set in an unnamed postcatastrophe fear-state, the psychological horror film It Comes at Night stars Joel Edgerton as a father protecting his family against infectious disease and foragers in a remote summer home.

Although the panic is palpable, a lethal pragmatism and hypervigilance rule the characters’ motives and grim actions. Mistrust abounds and hospitality and humanity are casualties. Scored intensely and photographed vividly, the electric film imagines a small slice of doomsday with horrific believability.

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

