Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods. From Krisha director Trey Edward Shults comes a different kind of family drama.

Set in an unnamed postcatastrophe fear-state, the psychological horror film It Comes at Night stars Joel Edgerton as a father protecting his family against infectious disease and foragers in a remote summer home.

Although the panic is palpable, a lethal pragmatism and hypervigilance rule the characters’ motives and grim actions. Mistrust abounds and hospitality and humanity are casualties. Scored intensely and photographed vividly, the electric film imagines a small slice of doomsday with horrific believability.

Report Typo/Error