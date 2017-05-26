Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) pursues Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he searches for the trident used by Poseidon. (Peter Mountain)
Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) pursues Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he searches for the trident used by Poseidon. (Peter Mountain)

Review: Latest Pirates of the Caribbean film tries to reset franchise Add to ...

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg
  • Written by Jeff Nathanson and Terry Rossio
  • Starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

You know your franchise is taking on water when it’s making in-jokes about in-jokes. As per his recent tweet, Paul McCartney appears in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie, a sly reference to a cameo from fellow rocker Keith Richards in a previous episode, itself a sly reference to Johnny Depp’s inspiration for the kohl-eyed and bejewelled trickster, Captain Jack Sparrow. Now in its fifth outing and trying to press reset after an unnecessary fourth movie, Depp’s campy performance in that role is losing crucial energy and humour. Meanwhile, the attempt to pass the story on to a new generation is weakened by wooden acting from Brenton Thwaites as a young man seeking Poseidon’s mythical trident. Playing his love interest, Kaya Scodelario is stronger as a sharp-tongued astronomer with a crucial map, but the most engaging performance is Javier Bardem’s solidly nasty Captain Salazar, the undead commander of a ghost ship. His disintegrating skin and holey crew are fabulously rendered as evaporating digitizations: It’s the special effects and swelling action sequences that make the movie palatable. McCartney, by the way, is just fine.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Topher Grace on working with Brad Pitt in War Machine (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular