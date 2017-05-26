Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Diane Lane as Anne Lockwood and Arnaud Viard as Jacques Clement in the film Paris Can Wait. (Eric Caro/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)
Diane Lane as Anne Lockwood and Arnaud Viard as Jacques Clement in the film Paris Can Wait. (Eric Caro/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

Johanna Schneller

Special to The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Eleanor Coppola
  • Written by Eleanor Coppola
  • Starring Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard and Alec Baldwin
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

File this one under: Films I wish I liked. Anne (Diane Lane) needs to get from Cannes to Paris. She accepts a ride with a French business associate, Jacques (Arnaud Viard), and what should be a seven-hour dash turns into a days-long road trip through La Belle France, complete with vistas, vin and vats of fromage.

I love that writer/director Eleanor Coppola (yes, wife of Francis Ford) is making her feature-film debut at age 80 (she’s made several documentaries, including Hearts of Darkness). I applaud her for speaking to an underserved slice of filmgoers, women over 50. Anne spent her life nurturing others; now, confronted with a waning business, an empty nest and a distracted husband (Alec Baldwin), she has to think about what nurtures her. The scenery is delicious, the food looks ravishing, Anne’s wardrobe is spot-on.

But there’s one big problem: Anne doesn’t drive her own journey. She spends scene after scene passively letting Jacques tell her what to do, eat and think. And there’s no detouring around that.

