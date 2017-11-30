 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Radius needs more tension to support its Twilight Zone-esque twist

Film Review

Review: Radius needs more tension to support its Twilight Zone-esque twist

Diego Klattenhoff in Radius.

GAT

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers

2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Radius
Written by
Caroline Labrèche and Steeve Léonard
Directed by
Caroline Labrèche and Steeve Léonard
Starring
Diego Klattenhoff and Charlotte Sullivan
Classification
14A
Country
USA
Language
English

It all starts with an idea. And Radius, the second feature from the Quebec filmmaking team of Caroline Labrèche and Steeve Léonard, has a killer one. Literally. The movie follows a man (Diego Klattenhoff) who awakes from a car accident, suffering from amnesia. He immediately seeks help in his unfamiliar rural surroundings, but everyone he comes in contact with immediately drops dead, right before his eyes. That is until a woman (Charlotte Sullivan) stumbles along, also suffering memory-loss and who is somehow able to withstand the guy's deadly, ahem, radius. It's a nifty Twilight Zone-esque hook for a genre film, but Labrèche and Léonard don't quite get to stretch it as far as they might like. There's not half as much tension or world-building as is necessary to carry the twist into feature-length format, and Klattenhoff and Sullivan don't get to project more than constant confusion. Still, the filmmakers make excellent use of the Manitoba shooting location (perfect for an eerie mood of societal isolation) and the story's key theme – can we be responsible for things that are out of our control? – is a compelling one. Unlike its lead characters, you can safely, if not eagerly, approach Radius without fear of dying.

Gary Oldman slays dragons to play Churchill in Darkest Hour (Reuters)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Barry Hertz

Barry Hertz is the deputy arts editor and film editor for The Globe and Mail. He previously served as the Executive Producer of Features for the National Post, and was a manager and writer at Maclean’s before that. His arts and culture writing has also been featured in several publications, including Reader’s Digest and NOW Magazine. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.

Discussion loading… ✨