 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Rival-gang drama Badsville brightened by superb acting, directing

Film Review

Review: Rival-gang drama Badsville brightened by superb acting, directing

Ian McLaren and Benjamin Barrett in Badsville.

GAYLE MACDONALD

3 out of 4 stars

Title
Badsville
Written by
Benjamin Barrett and Ian McLaren
Directed by
April Mullen
Starring
Benjamin Barrett and Ian McLaren
Genre
Drama
Classification
14A
Country
U.S./Canada
Language
English
Year
2017

"Ain't nobody choose to live here." Hence, the eponymous title, Badsville, a rival-gang drama set outside of Los Angeles. Written by the film's two stars, the story follows gang leader Wink (Ian McLaren) and messed-up best pal Benny (Benjamin Barrett) in a slickly told tale of friendship, familial ties, heartbreak and hard knocks. Director April Mullen keeps a firm hand on a violent drama where rivalries split a town, leaving inhabitants two choices: hide and stay fearful – or get mean, and even. Wink has chosen the latter. But then he meets a girl, becomes a big brother to a kid named Sammy whose mom is a drug addict, and finally wants out. It sounds cliché, but Mullen propels the story along, with McLaren and Barrett superb as lifelong friends who would kill for each other, but whose loyalty frays in the end. Robert Knepper is evil personified as Mr. Gavin, the ruthless patriarch of the rival gang, the Aces. Badsville's an ugly place, but the acting/directing chops in this indie film brighten it considerably.

Badsville opens Jan. 26 in Toronto.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.