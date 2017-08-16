Late in Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh’s return from semi-retirement (if you can call helming all two seasons of The Knick a retirement), a TV news anchor refers to the film’s central thieves as the “Ocean’s 7-Eleven.” That sums things up rather perfectly. Logan Lucky is a crackerjack heist film that strongly echoes Soderbergh’s other crackerjack heist franchise, but with a uniquely downmarket and genuinely affectionate charm all its own. Following the exploits of three hard-luck West Virginian siblings (Adam Driver and Soderbergh regulars Channing Tatum and Riley Keough) as they plot a so-crazy-it-just-might-work NASCAR robbery, the film practically bounces off the jailhouse walls with its manic, zippy energy. As expected with a Soderbergh project, there are ambitious twists and a timeline that jumps around just enough to demand a second viewing. But the film hits a truly unexpected high when it introduces Daniel Craig’s bank-vault expert Joe Bang, an imprisoned force of comic fury whose unhinged performance elevates Logan Lucky above any notions of genre shtick. Good luck keeping that one locked up.

