Review: Suck It Up examines grief in a comic way

2.5 out of 4 stars Title Suck It Up Written by Julia Hoff Directed by Jordan Canning Starring Erin Carter, Grace Glowicki Genre Comedy Classification 14A Country Canada Language English Year 2017

With her first feature, 2014's We Were Wolves, Canadian director Jordan Canning explored the relationship of two estranged brothers who end up at the family cottage after the death of their father. Similar in circumstance and setting, her buddy-film follow-up Suck It Up examines grief in smoothly pleasing and respectfully comic ways.

A young man, Garrett, has died of cancer. We do not meet him; the two protagonists are his binge-drinking sister (Ronnie, played puzzlingly by Grace Glowicki) and her sensible bestie (and Garrett's ex-girlfriend) Faye, portrayed by a subtly persuasive Erin Carter. Tasked with getting Ronnie dried out and under control, Faye semi-kidnaps her on a muscle-car escapade to, yes, the family cottage.

The tension between the two, deftly teased out by director Canning, is resolved by an impromptu mud-wrestling match, as is so often the case in life. But the childish manner in which Glowicki plays impulsive, irresponsible Ronnie makes it hard to develop sympathy or understanding toward the character. It's a problem in an otherwise gentle diversion of a film.