Robert Pattinson in Good Time. (Courtesy of Elevation)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie
  • Written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
  • Starring Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2017
  • Country USA
  • Language English

A new, gritty kind of Robert Pattinson stars as a two-bit criminal in Good Time, a clock-ticking nocturnal New York odyssey from the indie filmmaking brothers Josh and Benny Safdie that wins with a horror-film soundtrack, desperate, pathetic characters and pulse-pounding ‎chaos. After a not-so-daring daylight bank heist goes bad, Pattinson’s character attempts to free his simple-minded brother from custody. Tense, immersive and excellently assaulting, Good Time is hella time.

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

