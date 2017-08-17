A new, gritty kind of Robert Pattinson stars as a two-bit criminal in Good Time, a clock-ticking nocturnal New York odyssey from the indie filmmaking brothers Josh and Benny Safdie that wins with a horror-film soundtrack, desperate, pathetic characters and pulse-pounding chaos. After a not-so-daring daylight bank heist goes bad, Pattinson’s character attempts to free his simple-minded brother from custody. Tense, immersive and excellently assaulting, Good Time is hella time.Report Typo/Error
