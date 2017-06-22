Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) and Miami Man (Jason Momoa) brace for a fight in The Bad Batch. (Merrick Morton/Globe and Mail Update)
Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) and Miami Man (Jason Momoa) brace for a fight in The Bad Batch. (Merrick Morton/Globe and Mail Update)

Review: The Bad Batch an unflinching critique of American despotism Add to ...

Julia Cooper

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
  • Written by Ana Lily Amirpour
  • Starring Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeve
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Ana Lily Amirpour’s second feature film, The Bad Batch, is nothing like her first. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was a subtle, spooky, vampire western shot in black and white. To be sure, there is nothing understated about The Bad Batch. It’s a trippy, sun-scorched apocalyptic horror film with a rom-com finish that gets as bloody, visceral and cannibalistic as its U.S. R rating will allow. The film stars British model Suki Waterhouse and the hulking Jason Momoa as antagonistic love interests in a washed-out desert town cruelly named “Comfort,” with brief appearances by Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves that shimmer like fool’s gold. Shot two years before the election of America’s 45th president, The Bad Batch is prescient in its depiction of a society of outcasts whose crimes (real and imagined) see them rounded up and banned as a bad batch of un-citizens. No character goes unscathed in this brutally violent movie, but Amirpour is especially careless with her black subjects – a painful misstep in an otherwise clear-eyed, unflinching critique of American despotism.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

YouTube’s Superwoman on her first major acting role (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular