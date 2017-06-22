Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The film itself isn’t much to savour, telling the tale of a passion gone sour that could have been scripted in a stupor. (LevelFilm)
The film itself isn’t much to savour, telling the tale of a passion gone sour that could have been scripted in a stupor. (LevelFilm)

Review: The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship is a fine-enough romance Add to ...

Barry Hertz

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Sergio Navarretta
  • Written by Alessandra Piccione
  • Starring Krista Birdges and Enrico Colantoni
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Sideways, A Good Year, Mondovino: Wine country has inspired many a pleasant cinematic outing and even one outright bizarro classic (the 2010 quasi-documentary Blood into Wine; seek it out). After varied romps in California and France, though, Canada’s Niagara region finally gets its chance to unite oenophiles and cinephiles with The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship, a fine-enough romance that gets a graceful note or two from its naturally gorgeous scenery. The film itself isn’t much to savour, telling the tale of a passion gone sour that could have been scripted in a stupor. But Enrico Colantoni gives it his all as a food writer at risk of losing his woman (Krista Bridges) and it’s been too long since David Cubitt got such a juicy role as Colantoni’s romantic rival. But what aftertaste there is doesn’t linger long, leaving nothing but the view, which seems about right.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barry Hertz on Twitter: @hertzbarry

Also on The Globe and Mail

How 'Wonder Woman' breaks from superhero norms (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular