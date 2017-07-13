Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Jean-Pierre Léaud in La mort de Louis XIV [The Death of Louis XIV]. (Globe and Mail Update)
Jean-Pierre Léaud in La mort de Louis XIV [The Death of Louis XIV]. (Globe and Mail Update)

Review: The Death of Louis XIV is contemplative cinema at its best Add to ...

James Adams

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Albert Serra
  • Written by Thierry Lounas and Albert Serra
  • Starring Jean-Pierre Leaud, Patrick d’Assumcao and Marc Susini
  • Classification PG
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country France/Spain/Portugal
  • Language Latin/French

A masterpiece. Admittedly, callow viewers may have difficulty getting past the cumulously bewigged Jean-Pierre Léaud’s uncanny resemblance to Phil Spector, circa 2008. The rest of us will be entranced, almost voyeuristically so, by Albert Serra’s measured, methodical depiction of the Sun King’s slow but inexorable expiration from gangrene. (The film plays a one-night stand this Sunday night at the Bell Lightbox after screening at TIFF this past fall.) Virtually all the action takes place in one place, the king’s bedchamber, where his candle-lit decline is watched over, commented on and occasionally ameliorated by sundry “physicians,” quacks, servants and courtiers. The 18th century has never seemed so close and yet so other. Heightening the poignancy is Serra’s casting of Léaud as Louis. As Andréa Picard, the curator for TIFF’s Wavelengths program, noted during last year’s festival: “We’ve watched Léaud grow up [especially in the films of Truffaut and Godard] and here he is, at 72, embodying a dying king. There are these layers of cinema and life here that are confounded in a way.” This is contemplative cinema at its best.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Adams on Twitter: @Jglobeadams

Also on The Globe and Mail

Daniel Day-Lewis announces retirement from acting (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular