Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Debra Winger and Tracy Letts in The Lovers. (Robb Rosenfeld/Courtesy Mongrel Media)
Debra Winger and Tracy Letts in The Lovers. (Robb Rosenfeld/Courtesy Mongrel Media)

Review: The Lovers uses a tricky tone to address a big question Add to ...

Johanna Schneller

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Azazel Jacobs
  • Written by Azazel Jacobs
  • Starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts
  • Classification 14A
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Mary and Michael (Debra Winger and Tracy Letts) are tired of being married to each other. Each has a lover. Each is plotting divorce, although neither can quite pull the trigger. But one morning, they wake nose to nose and the weirdest thing happens: Their sexual urgency reignites. Soon they’re rushing home from their dead-end jobs and find themselves in the twisty position of cheating on their lovers … with their spouses. Director Azazel Jacobs has written (with Winger in mind) an unapologetically adult movie, in which it’s assumed that people in their 50s are as sexual and screwed up as people in their 20s and it’s a given that yearning never ends. He asks the big question: How do you make love stay? But he’s chosen a tricky tone from which to address that – a delicate, deadpan comic fable, as if someone gave Boccaccio a camera and an indie film budget. The movie is strongest when it sticks to small, telling details – the way Mary, for example, can tell that Michael has changed, simply by the slump of his shoulder in silhouette.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jimmy Kimmel set to host 2018 Oscars (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular