In their Bogota apartment, the hard-working Lena, the laid-back Francisco and their teenage daughter Adelaida are getting on with life. We see them watching TV, enjoying various social occasions or having a family fight: Lina Rodriguez’s second feature is a film full of quiet observation and anti-dramatic naturalism achieved through improvised dialogue and a sound track that intriguingly eschews music for ambient noise and off-screen voices. Then suddenly the threesome’s dynamic is completely disrupted and Rodriguez’s vision of family life takes on stronger thematic resonance even as her film avoids any clear ending or even narrative impetus.

