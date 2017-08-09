Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming, Wind River reveals its twists slowly but surely. (© 2017 The Weinstein Company)
Set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming, Wind River reveals its twists slowly but surely. (© 2017 The Weinstein Company)

Review: Wind River deftly steers through a twisting murder-mystery Add to ...

Barry Hertz

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Taylor Sheridan
  • Written by Taylor Sheridan
  • Starring Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen and Graham Greene
  • Classification 18A
  • Country USA
  • Language English

After scripting the surprise hits Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan plunks himself down in the director’s chair for Wind River, a murder-mystery that further explores his fascination with wide-open spaces and the desperate, sometimes doomed souls who populate them.

Set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming, the film reveals its twists slowly but surely, with Sheridan confident that his lead heroes will keep you captivated as he breaks his story down. He’s mostly right: Jeremy Renner’s veteran game-tracker, once a part of the reservation but now just a humbled guest, is a curious protagonist, at once moody but extremely capable. He’s partnered with Elizabeth Olsen’s confident FBI agent and Graham Greene’s rock-solid reservation police chief, an unlikely trio that poke holes into the landscape’s more unsavoury corners.

Sheridan knows how to craft a tidy whodunit – and a late-act switch in perspective works better than it should – but he eventually leans toward sermonizing instead of storytelling, a well-intentioned move that edges the story just this close to melodrama.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barry Hertz on Twitter: @hertzbarry

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jodie Whittaker ready to take on Doctor Who (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular