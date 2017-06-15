Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Brian Fee
  • Written by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson and Mike Rich
  • Starring Owen Wilson and Cristela Alonzo
  • Classification G
  • Genre animation
  • Country USA
  • Language English

The car-as-human idea was never Pixar’s biggest brain wave and as Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) hits the track for a third outing, the Disney animated franchise is running on fumes. To return a conquering hero to underdog status, the screenwriters have invented a bunch of younger, slicker new rivals with high-tech training methods who can overtake the reigning champion on the straightaway: Can an aging Lightning stay in the race? It’s a plot that seems more likely to appeal to weary parents than the next generation of bouncy youngsters, although it does deliver one very funny scene where Lightning crashes a fancy new racing simulator as its preternaturally calm computerized voice describes the disaster. Otherwise, we get a lot of repetitive racetrack scenes – only a demolition derby stands out for the inventiveness of its animation – and a familiar message about believing in yourself.

