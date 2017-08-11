Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Menashe Lustig and Ruben Niborski in the film Menashe. (Federica Valabrega/Wehkamp Photography courtesy of Mongrel Media)
  • Directed by Joshua Z Weinstein
  • Written by Joshua Weinstein, Musa Syeed, Alex Lipschultz
  • Starring Menashe Lustig
  • Classification PG
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2017
  • Country USA
  • Language Yiddish, English

The news behind the understated drama Menashe is that it’s a rare thing, a film performed in Yiddish, covertly shot in Brooklyn’s guarded Hasidic community.

The appeal, though, is that nothing is lost in translation: A soulful schmo is played by Menashe Lustig, a YouTube comedian who is 100-per-cent relatable as a hapless, sombre widower and struggling single father to his young son. He’s a Rodney Dangerfield, an Eeyore in a Borsalino hat.

His community dictates that without a good wife and nice dishes, he can not properly raise his son as a proper Hasid. He’s in a danger of losing his boy; he needs to get it together. Delicately woven and sensitively told, director-writer Joshua Z Weinstein’s ode to a shlemiel rings true.

