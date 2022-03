For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed. - The Associated Press

Zendaya poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters 1 of 12 American actress Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 12 Ariana DeBose poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 3 of 12 Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on March 27, 2022.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 12 Rita Moreno poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 27, 2022.ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters 5 of 12 Diane Guerrero poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 6 of 12 Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters 7 of 12 Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Kodi Smit-McPhee pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 8 of 12 Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg walk on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 9 of 12 Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on March 27, 2022,John Locher/The Associated Press 11 of 12 Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images 12 of 12