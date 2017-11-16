 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: In Bill Nye: Science Guy, everyone’s favourite scientist is trying to save the planet

Review

Review: In Bill Nye: Science Guy, everyone’s favourite scientist is trying to save the planet

Everyone’s favourite scientist is trying to save the planet in his new documentary, Bill Nye: Science Guy.

Mark Medley

2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Directed by
David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg
Starring
Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Genre
Documentary
Country
USA
Language
English

Bill Nye rose to prominence in the mid-nineties on the strength of his titular TV show, which taught kids the wonders of science. During the course of this uneven portrait he's dubbed both "America's favourite scientist" and "the science teacher we all wish we had," the latter by Neil deGrasse Tyson, no slouch himself.

It's a by-the-numbers profile, complete with the requisite visit to his childhood home, but, partway through, it becomes a rather piercing portrait of a man constantly doubting himself – while he studied under Carl Sagan, he lacks a PhD and is therefore, in the eyes of his detractors, not a real scientist – and struggling with his celebrity.

He's on a mission to dismantle the claims of climate-change deniers and anti-science zealots, but there's a real chance he's doing more harm than good: At one point he debates noted "Young Earth Creationist" Ken Ham, founder of the Creation Museum, which only serves to drum up donations to Ham's even-more-insane Ark Encounter, a life-sized recreation of Noah's boat, which Nye later tours with obvious discomfort. ("The scientists on your staff, as respectful as I can be, are incompetent," Nye tells Ham.) Nye isn't the most sympathetic figure – he's aloof and surprisingly full of himself – and interviews with his friends, some of whom he's betrayed in his quest for fame, reveal a far different man than the zany scientist the world came to love.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, he's laser-focused – Nye never married, has no kids – and his battle to save the planet for future generations – the children of those who watched him on TV – is noble. (N/A) Mark Medley

Time lapse of the new LED projection canopy at the Canada Science and Technology Museum
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Mark Medley
Books Editor

Mark Medley is an opinion editor with the Globe and Mail. He previously served as the Globe’s books editor, and, prior to joining the paper in 2014, he spent more than seven years at the National Post, where he served as an arts reporter and books editor. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨