Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This Jan. 25, 2013 file photo shows filmmaker Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
This Jan. 25, 2013 file photo shows filmmaker Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Planet in Focus Film Festival establishes Rob Stewart Youth Eco-Hero Award Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The life, art and activism of the late Canadian documentarian Rob Stewart will be honoured by the Planet in Focus Film Festival, which has announced a new Rob Stewart Youth Eco-Hero Award. Stewart, best known for his films Sharkwater and Revolution, died early this year at the age of 37 in a diving mishap while in Florida filming a sequel to Sharkwater.

The first recipient of the award (to be presented annually to a Canadian environmental activist aged 20 or under) goes to 17-year-old Jonah Bryson, an ambitious French-born, Toronto-based musician, filmmaker and self-described dreamer. Stewart had mentored Bryson, who will be presented with the award during the festival’s run, Oct. 19 to 22.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Al Gore plans to ‘work around Donald Trump’ in climate fight (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular